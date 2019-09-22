Reviewing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|6.62
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 represents U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares and 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. 0.8% are U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. has stronger performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
