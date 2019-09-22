Reviewing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.62 N/A -0.26 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 represents U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares and 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. 0.8% are U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. has stronger performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.