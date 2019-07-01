Reviewing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s results

Both U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|4.55
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 26.7% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares and 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares. U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|7.83%
|4.2%
|7.33%
|-9.49%
|-48.12%
|12.73%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|-8.03%
|-8.33%
|-5.16%
|5.94%
|4.62%
|-3.24%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. has 12.73% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -3.24% weaker performance.
Summary
U.S. Global Investors Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.
