Reviewing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s results

Both U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 4.55 N/A -0.38 0.00 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.7% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares and 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares. U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 7.83% 4.2% 7.33% -9.49% -48.12% 12.73% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation -8.03% -8.33% -5.16% 5.94% 4.62% -3.24%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. has 12.73% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -3.24% weaker performance.

Summary

U.S. Global Investors Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.