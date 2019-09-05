Reviewing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.33 N/A -0.26 0.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 7 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.