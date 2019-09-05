Reviewing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|6.33
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 7 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.
