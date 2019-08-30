Reviewing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|6.26
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.8% and 32.83%. Insiders owned 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|-3.01%
|-2.39%
|-6.71%
|-6.28%
|-21.74%
|11.48%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.
