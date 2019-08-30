Reviewing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.26 N/A -0.26 0.00 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.8% and 32.83%. Insiders owned 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.