Reviewing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have U.S. Global Investors Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.80% -15.10% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares U.S. Global Investors Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for U.S. Global Investors Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The competitors have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of U.S. Global Investors Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s competitors have 3.49 and 3.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. U.S. Global Investors Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Global Investors Inc. has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

U.S. Global Investors Inc. does not pay a dividend.