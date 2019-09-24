Reviewing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have U.S. Global Investors Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.80%
|-15.10%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares U.S. Global Investors Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for U.S. Global Investors Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|1.76
|1.88
|2.57
The competitors have a potential upside of 198.05%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of U.S. Global Investors Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s competitors have 3.49 and 3.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. U.S. Global Investors Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s peers.
Volatility and Risk
U.S. Global Investors Inc. has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
U.S. Global Investors Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.