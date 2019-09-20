Reviewing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|6.52
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.22
|N/A
|0.48
|21.25
In table 1 we can see U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.8% and 10.68%. U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has 25.24% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|-0.41%
|-2.89%
|-2.81%
|-6.59%
|-7.27%
|1.54%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Summary
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.
