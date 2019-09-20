Reviewing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.52 N/A -0.26 0.00 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.22 N/A 0.48 21.25

In table 1 we can see U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.8% and 10.68%. U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has 25.24% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.