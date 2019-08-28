Reviewing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)’s results

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.57 N/A -0.26 0.00 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.45 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Global Investors Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.4. Competitively, Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of U.S. Global Investors Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has 2.8 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. was more bullish than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.