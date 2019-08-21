Reviewing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (:)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (:). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.25 N/A -0.26 0.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II N/A 0.00 N/A 0.45 31.38

In table 1 we can see U.S. Global Investors Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (:)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both U.S. Global Investors Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 27.8% and 23.21% respectively. 0.8% are U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.