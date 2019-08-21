Reviewing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (:)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (:). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|6.25
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.45
|31.38
In table 1 we can see U.S. Global Investors Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (:)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both U.S. Global Investors Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 27.8% and 23.21% respectively. 0.8% are U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.79%
|0.21%
|3.84%
|8.91%
|9.92%
|13.39%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.
