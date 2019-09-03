Reviewing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.88 N/A -0.26 0.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.84 N/A 0.45 31.38

Demonstrates U.S. Global Investors Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows U.S. Global Investors Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares and 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 6 of the 8 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.