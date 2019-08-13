Reviewing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)’s results

We are contrasting U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.20 N/A -0.26 0.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.53 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.8% and 0%. U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.