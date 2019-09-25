Reviewing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)’s results

This is a contrast between U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 2 6.62 N/A -0.26 0.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.92 N/A 0.18 29.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares and 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. was more bullish than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.