Reviewing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)’s results

This is a contrast between U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|2
|6.62
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|19.92
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares and 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. was more bullish than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.
