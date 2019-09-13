Reviewing U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)’s and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s results

This is a contrast between U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.36 N/A -0.24 0.00 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 0.62 N/A 0.13 6.85

In table 1 we can see U.S. Energy Corp. and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.12 beta indicates that U.S. Energy Corp. is 88.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s beta is 1.67 which is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

U.S. Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Abraxas Petroleum Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. U.S. Energy Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for U.S. Energy Corp. and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is $1.75, which is potential 225.40% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

U.S. Energy Corp. and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.4% and 53.3%. Insiders held 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15%

For the past year U.S. Energy Corp. was more bearish than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation beats U.S. Energy Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.