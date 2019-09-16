Reviewing U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR)’s and TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s results

As General Building Materials businesses, U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) and TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Concrete Inc. 46 0.54 N/A 1.88 24.99 TopBuild Corp. 78 1.24 N/A 4.15 19.57

In table 1 we can see U.S. Concrete Inc. and TopBuild Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TopBuild Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Concrete Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. U.S. Concrete Inc. is presently more expensive than TopBuild Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of U.S. Concrete Inc. and TopBuild Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Concrete Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 2.2% TopBuild Corp. 0.00% 13.6% 5.9%

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Concrete Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.2. TopBuild Corp.’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

U.S. Concrete Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, TopBuild Corp. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. TopBuild Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to U.S. Concrete Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for U.S. Concrete Inc. and TopBuild Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Concrete Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TopBuild Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

U.S. Concrete Inc.’s average price target is $51, while its potential upside is 6.96%. On the other hand, TopBuild Corp.’s potential downside is -5.78% and its average price target is $87.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that U.S. Concrete Inc. seems more appealing than TopBuild Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

U.S. Concrete Inc. and TopBuild Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 98.36%. U.S. Concrete Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of TopBuild Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Concrete Inc. -6.03% -3.6% 0.45% 25.41% -7.76% 33.48% TopBuild Corp. -0.05% 0.14% 13.95% 62.32% 8.81% 80.29%

For the past year U.S. Concrete Inc. was less bullish than TopBuild Corp.

Summary

TopBuild Corp. beats U.S. Concrete Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services for the construction industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; and operation of aggregates distribution terminals, as well as transfer trucks for transporting cement and aggregates. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 1,540 owned and leased drum mixer trucks; 125 owned volumetric mixer trucks; and approximately 1,440 other rolling stock and vehicles. U.S. Concrete, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services. The company also provides various services and tools that are designed to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which includes pre-construction plan reviews, various inspection services, and diagnostic testing; and home energy rating services. It serves single-family homebuilders, local/single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. TopBuild Corp. has approximately 170 installation branches located in 44 states, and 70 distribution centers in 33 states. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.