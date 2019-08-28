Reviewing U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR)’s and Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s results

U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) and Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) compete against each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Concrete Inc. 45 0.44 N/A 1.88 24.99 Tecnoglass Inc. 7 0.79 N/A 0.14 51.97

Table 1 highlights U.S. Concrete Inc. and Tecnoglass Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tecnoglass Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than U.S. Concrete Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. U.S. Concrete Inc. is currently more affordable than Tecnoglass Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) and Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Concrete Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 2.2% Tecnoglass Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.2 beta indicates that U.S. Concrete Inc. is 20.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Tecnoglass Inc. has a 0.98 beta which is 2.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

U.S. Concrete Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tecnoglass Inc. are 2.5 and 1.8 respectively. Tecnoglass Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to U.S. Concrete Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown U.S. Concrete Inc. and Tecnoglass Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Concrete Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tecnoglass Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

U.S. Concrete Inc. has a 31.68% upside potential and a consensus target price of $51. Competitively Tecnoglass Inc. has a consensus target price of $9.5, with potential upside of 36.30%. The information presented earlier suggests that Tecnoglass Inc. looks more robust than U.S. Concrete Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

U.S. Concrete Inc. and Tecnoglass Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 14%. Insiders held roughly 4.7% of U.S. Concrete Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Tecnoglass Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Concrete Inc. -6.03% -3.6% 0.45% 25.41% -7.76% 33.48% Tecnoglass Inc. -2.47% 0.42% -0.56% -15.74% -18.11% -11.77%

For the past year U.S. Concrete Inc. had bullish trend while Tecnoglass Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

U.S. Concrete Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Tecnoglass Inc.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services for the construction industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; and operation of aggregates distribution terminals, as well as transfer trucks for transporting cement and aggregates. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 1,540 owned and leased drum mixer trucks; 125 owned volumetric mixer trucks; and approximately 1,440 other rolling stock and vehicles. U.S. Concrete, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass. It also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including profiles, rods, bars, plates, tubes, and other hardware used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and similar products. In addition, the company provides floating facades, windows and doors, commercial display windows, hurricane-proof windows, automatic doors, bathroom dividers, polyvinyl structures, and other components of architectural systems. It markets and sells its products under the Tecnoglass, ES Windows, and Alutions brands through internal and independent sales representatives, as wells as directly to distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Tecnoglass Inc. is a subsidiary of Energy Holding Corporation.