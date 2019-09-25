Reviewing U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR)’s and Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s results

U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) and Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) have been rivals in the General Building Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Concrete Inc. 46 0.55 N/A 1.88 24.99 Apogee Enterprises Inc. 39 0.74 N/A 1.64 24.81

Demonstrates U.S. Concrete Inc. and Apogee Enterprises Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Apogee Enterprises Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to U.S. Concrete Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. U.S. Concrete Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Concrete Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 2.2% Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 7.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.2 beta means U.S. Concrete Inc.’s volatility is 20.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Apogee Enterprises Inc. has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

U.S. Concrete Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Apogee Enterprises Inc. are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Apogee Enterprises Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to U.S. Concrete Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of U.S. Concrete Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.73% of Apogee Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.7% of U.S. Concrete Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Apogee Enterprises Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Concrete Inc. -6.03% -3.6% 0.45% 25.41% -7.76% 33.48% Apogee Enterprises Inc. -1.29% -6.76% 0.92% 20.36% -17.53% 35.88%

For the past year U.S. Concrete Inc. was less bullish than Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Summary

U.S. Concrete Inc. beats Apogee Enterprises Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services for the construction industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; and operation of aggregates distribution terminals, as well as transfer trucks for transporting cement and aggregates. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 1,540 owned and leased drum mixer trucks; 125 owned volumetric mixer trucks; and approximately 1,440 other rolling stock and vehicles. U.S. Concrete, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass windows, curtain walls, storefronts, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin, as well as entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Services segment provides full-service installation of the walls of glass, windows, and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The LSO segment manufactures value-added glass and acrylic products for the custom picture framing and display applications. The companyÂ’s products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office towers, hotels, and retail centers; and institutional buildings, including education facilities and dormitories, health care facilities, and government buildings, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to general contractors and glazing subcontractors, architects, and building owners; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, picture framing shops, and independent distributors to museums, and public and private galleries and collections. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.