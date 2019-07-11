Reviewing U.S. Bancorp (USB)’s and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)’s results

We are comparing U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp 51 4.06 N/A 4.18 12.14 First Internet Bancorp 21 3.14 N/A 2.19 9.90

Demonstrates U.S. Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. First Internet Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than U.S. Bancorp. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. U.S. Bancorp’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than First Internet Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 0.00% 15.1% 1.5% First Internet Bancorp 0.00% 8.1% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Bancorp’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. First Internet Bancorp has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given U.S. Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 1 1 1 2.33 First Internet Bancorp 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus price target of U.S. Bancorp is $57.25, with potential upside of 7.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.5% of U.S. Bancorp shares and 71.8% of First Internet Bancorp shares. About 0.1% of U.S. Bancorp’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% are First Internet Bancorp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Bancorp -2.74% 1.8% -0.24% -4.44% -0.76% 11.14% First Internet Bancorp -3.04% 3.93% 4.68% -14.31% -34.7% 6.07%

For the past year U.S. Bancorp has stronger performance than First Internet Bancorp

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats First Internet Bancorp on 11 of the 10 factors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as offers cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company serves individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions. The company offers its services through a network of 3,106 banking offices primarily in the Midwest and West regions of the United States; and a network of 4,842 ATMs, as well as through on-line services and over mobile devices. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.