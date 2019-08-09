Reviewing U.S. Bancorp (USB)’s and First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)’s results

This is a contrast between U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp 52 3.92 N/A 4.26 13.42 First Foundation Inc. 14 3.23 N/A 1.17 12.85

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. First Foundation Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than U.S. Bancorp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. U.S. Bancorp’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows U.S. Bancorp and First Foundation Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 0.00% 15.1% 1.5% First Foundation Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Bancorp’s current beta is 1.08 and it happens to be 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. First Foundation Inc.’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.84 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for U.S. Bancorp and First Foundation Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 1 3 1 2.20 First Foundation Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

U.S. Bancorp has an average target price of $57.8, and a 9.14% upside potential. On the other hand, First Foundation Inc.’s potential upside is 24.22% and its average target price is $18. The information presented earlier suggests that First Foundation Inc. looks more robust than U.S. Bancorp as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.1% of U.S. Bancorp shares and 57.3% of First Foundation Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of U.S. Bancorp shares. Comparatively, First Foundation Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Bancorp 0.99% 7.81% 7.61% 11.97% 7.87% 25.05% First Foundation Inc. 2.66% 9.78% 5.03% 4.74% -9.23% 16.95%

For the past year U.S. Bancorp was more bullish than First Foundation Inc.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats on 10 of the 11 factors First Foundation Inc.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as offers cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company serves individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions. The company offers its services through a network of 3,106 banking offices primarily in the Midwest and West regions of the United States; and a network of 4,842 ATMs, as well as through on-line services and over mobile devices. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.