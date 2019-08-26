Reviewing U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS)’s and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s results

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -0.27 0.00 Party City Holdco Inc. 8 0.18 N/A 0.95 6.74

Table 1 highlights U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and Party City Holdco Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -9% Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.4 beta means U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s volatility is 40.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Party City Holdco Inc. has beta of 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Party City Holdco Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Party City Holdco Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and Party City Holdco Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Party City Holdco Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s upside potential is 173.44% at a $3.5 consensus price target. Competitively Party City Holdco Inc. has a consensus price target of $9.4, with potential upside of 102.80%. The data provided earlier shows that U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. appears more favorable than Party City Holdco Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Party City Holdco Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% are U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Party City Holdco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. -4.84% -1.67% 15.69% 13.46% -15.11% 29.67% Party City Holdco Inc. 4.42% -12.12% -0.31% -40.82% -59.23% -36.07%

For the past year U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has 29.67% stronger performance while Party City Holdco Inc. has -36.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Party City Holdco Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.