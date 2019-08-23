Reviewing U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS)’s and MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s results

As Specialty Retail Other companies, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) and MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -0.27 0.00 MOGU Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and MOGU Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -9% MOGU Inc. 0.00% 425.3% -31.5%

Liquidity

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MOGU Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. MOGU Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and MOGU Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MOGU Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

$3.5 is U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 175.59%. Meanwhile, MOGU Inc.’s average target price is $4.2, while its potential upside is 45.83%. Based on the results given earlier, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. is looking more favorable than MOGU Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.9% of MOGU Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% are U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 15.63% of MOGU Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. -4.84% -1.67% 15.69% 13.46% -15.11% 29.67% MOGU Inc. -5.06% -15.57% -69.65% -84.8% 0% -88.09%

For the past year U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. had bullish trend while MOGU Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. beats MOGU Inc.