Reviewing U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS)’s and Its Competitors results

As Specialty Retail Other company, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has 41.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.82% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has 2.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0.00% -23.40% -9.00% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.53 3.14 2.55

With consensus target price of $2, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has a potential upside of 33.33%. As a group, Specialty Retail Other companies have a potential upside of 51.30%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. -4.84% -1.67% 15.69% 13.46% -15.11% 29.67% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has stronger performance than U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. are 1.1 and 0.2. Competitively, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s rivals have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.4 shows that U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.33 which is 33.39% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. does not pay a dividend.