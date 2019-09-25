Reviewing U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS)’s and Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s results

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) and Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 1 0.20 N/A -0.27 0.00 Five Below Inc. 126 4.20 N/A 2.73 43.07

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and Five Below Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -9% Five Below Inc. 0.00% 26.9% 14.7%

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s 1.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Five Below Inc. has beta of 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Five Below Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Five Below Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Analyst Ratings

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and Five Below Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Below Inc. 0 2 7 2.78

Five Below Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $135.9 consensus price target and a 6.14% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and Five Below Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 99.1% respectively. About 2.9% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Five Below Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. -4.84% -1.67% 15.69% 13.46% -15.11% 29.67% Five Below Inc. -3.93% -6.38% -17.46% -3.39% 21.12% 14.8%

For the past year U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has stronger performance than Five Below Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Five Below Inc. beats U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. The company also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories. In addition, it offers accessories, such as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items for PCs, cell phones, and tablet computers; books, video games, and DVDs; craft activity kits; arts and crafts supplies that consist of crayons, markers, and stickers; and trend-right items for school comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and everyday name brand items. Further, the company provides party goods, gag gifts, decorations, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise products; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, and gum and snack food; chilled drinks through coolers; and seasonally-specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events, such as Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and St. PatrickÂ’s Day. It primarily serves teen and pre-teen customers. As of May 5, 2017, it operated 555 stores in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.