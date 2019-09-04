Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s results

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 20 19.96 N/A -0.94 0.00

Demonstrates Tyme Technologies Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tyme Technologies Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Zymeworks Inc. which has a 6.8 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. Zymeworks Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tyme Technologies Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Zymeworks Inc.’s potential upside is 45.70% and its consensus price target is $37.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tyme Technologies Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20% and 49.2% respectively. 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Zymeworks Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance while Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.