Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.41 N/A 2.29 72.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tyme Technologies Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Tyme Technologies Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

Competitively Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus price target of $217.33, with potential upside of 20.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tyme Technologies Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 20% and 97.8% respectively. Insiders held 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 9 of the 9 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.