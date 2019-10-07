Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 52.88M -0.32 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 7 0.00 22.96M -2.18 0.00

Demonstrates Tyme Technologies Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tyme Technologies Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 3,892,528,524.11% -193.3% -153.7% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 351,070,336.39% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 while its Quick Ratio is 13.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares and 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.