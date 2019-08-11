Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Tyme Technologies Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tyme Technologies Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20% and 47.6% respectively. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 47.4%. Comparatively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 13.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
