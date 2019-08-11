Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tyme Technologies Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tyme Technologies Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20% and 47.6% respectively. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 47.4%. Comparatively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 13.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.