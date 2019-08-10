Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s results

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tyme Technologies Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, scPharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tyme Technologies Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20% and 60.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.