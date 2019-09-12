Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s results

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 44.09 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 29.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.