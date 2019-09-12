Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s results

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|16
|44.09
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-49%
|-35.3%
Liquidity
Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 29.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-4.73%
|-20.71%
|-41.45%
|-20.71%
|-21.72%
|-46.5%
For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Tyme Technologies Inc.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
