Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 52.88M -0.32 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 16.32M -1.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tyme Technologies Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 4,019,458,802.07% -193.3% -153.7% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 124,295,506.47% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares and 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.