Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|1
|0.00
|52.88M
|-0.32
|0.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|16.32M
|-1.94
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tyme Technologies Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|4,019,458,802.07%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|124,295,506.47%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares and 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
