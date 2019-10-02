Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s results

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 52.88M -0.32 0.00 Personalis Inc. 17 -1.00 20.97M -0.71 0.00

Demonstrates Tyme Technologies Inc. and Personalis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tyme Technologies Inc. and Personalis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 4,019,458,802.07% -193.3% -153.7% Personalis Inc. 119,965,675.06% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Personalis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Tyme Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Personalis Inc.

Summary

Tyme Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Personalis Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.