Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s results

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|1
|0.00
|52.88M
|-0.32
|0.00
|Personalis Inc.
|17
|-1.00
|20.97M
|-0.71
|0.00
Demonstrates Tyme Technologies Inc. and Personalis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tyme Technologies Inc. and Personalis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|4,019,458,802.07%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
|Personalis Inc.
|119,965,675.06%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Personalis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Tyme Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
|Personalis Inc.
|-16.19%
|-27.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-37.14%
For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Personalis Inc.
Summary
Tyme Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Personalis Inc.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
