Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.59 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tyme Technologies Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tyme Technologies Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility and Risk

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 0.05 and it happens to be 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.32 beta.

Liquidity

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 52.38% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.3% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares and 76.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has weaker performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.