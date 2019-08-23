Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s results

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.58 N/A -4.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. Its rival Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Tyme Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4% are Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has weaker performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.