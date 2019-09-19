Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s results

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and NuCana plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. Its rival NuCana plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. NuCana plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tyme Technologies Inc. and NuCana plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, NuCana plc’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 161.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.7% of NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 15.36% are NuCana plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was more bearish than NuCana plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors NuCana plc beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.