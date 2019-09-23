Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-15.26
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Tyme Technologies Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk and Volatility
Tyme Technologies Inc. has a 0.39 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.63 beta is the reason why it is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 241.57% and its consensus price target is $23.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tyme Technologies Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20% and 59.8% respectively. Insiders owned 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.92%
|-21.96%
|-38.3%
|-4.29%
|-27.88%
|23.4%
For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
