Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tyme Technologies Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a 0.39 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.63 beta is the reason why it is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 241.57% and its consensus price target is $23.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tyme Technologies Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20% and 59.8% respectively. Insiders owned 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.