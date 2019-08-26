Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

This is a contrast between Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1207.58 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tyme Technologies Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Volatility and Risk

Tyme Technologies Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.39 beta. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tyme Technologies Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 25.8%. Insiders held roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.