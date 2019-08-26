Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

This is a contrast between Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1207.58
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Tyme Technologies Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
Volatility and Risk
Tyme Technologies Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.39 beta. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.73 beta.
Liquidity
Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Tyme Technologies Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 25.8%. Insiders held roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.