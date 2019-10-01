Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 52.88M -0.32 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 26.19M 1.54 0.77

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tyme Technologies Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 4,019,458,802.07% -193.3% -153.7% IVERIC bio Inc. 2,312,378,597.92% 97.6% 46%

Risk and Volatility

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 0.39 and it happens to be 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. Its rival IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12 and 12 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares and 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was more bearish than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.