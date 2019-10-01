Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|1
|0.00
|52.88M
|-0.32
|0.00
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|26.19M
|1.54
|0.77
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tyme Technologies Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|4,019,458,802.07%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|2,312,378,597.92%
|97.6%
|46%
Risk and Volatility
Tyme Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 0.39 and it happens to be 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. Its rival IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12 and 12 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares and 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0%
|-6.3%
|-10.53%
|-4.03%
|-50.83%
|-0.83%
For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was more bearish than IVERIC bio Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
