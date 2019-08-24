Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s results

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Tyme Technologies Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 3.72%. About 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
