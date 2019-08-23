Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 12.66 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a 0.39 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.75 beta and it is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tyme Technologies Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $22.5, with potential upside of 40.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares and 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.