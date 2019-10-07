Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 52.88M -0.32 0.00 Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tyme Technologies Inc. and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 3,892,528,524.11% -193.3% -153.7% Genmab A/S 3,003,448,275.86% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Tyme Technologies Inc. and Genmab A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Genmab A/S’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 18.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tyme Technologies Inc. and Genmab A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 0%. Insiders owned 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Genmab A/S beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.