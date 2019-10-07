Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|1
|0.00
|52.88M
|-0.32
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|20
|0.00
|609.70M
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Tyme Technologies Inc. and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Genmab A/S.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|3,892,528,524.11%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
|Genmab A/S
|3,003,448,275.86%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Tyme Technologies Inc. and Genmab A/S’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Genmab A/S’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 18.19%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Tyme Technologies Inc. and Genmab A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 0%. Insiders owned 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors Genmab A/S beats Tyme Technologies Inc.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
