Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s results

This is a contrast between Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 77.41 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Volatility and Risk

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.39 beta. Celsion Corporation’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. Its rival Celsion Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Celsion Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tyme Technologies Inc. and Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 20% and 9.2% respectively. 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance while Celsion Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.