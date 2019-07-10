Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tyme Technologies Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-127.5%
|-109.1%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tyme Technologies Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors at 16.3% and 4.11% respectively. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-3.23%
|-8.54%
|-52.83%
|-25.74%
|-49.15%
|-59.35%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1.55%
|-1.47%
|15.88%
|-19.59%
|-24.73%
|31.33%
For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Benitec Biopharma Limited had bullish trend.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
