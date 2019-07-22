Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s results

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.56 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tyme Technologies Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3%

Volatility & Risk

Tyme Technologies Inc. is 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.05 beta. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 172.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.72 beta.

Liquidity

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avid Bioservices Inc. are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. Tyme Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tyme Technologies Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.3% and 52.3%. Insiders held 0.1% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35% Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.