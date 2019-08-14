Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s results

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 22 441.69 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tyme Technologies Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics plc has 3.52% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.