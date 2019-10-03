Reviewing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)’s and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 52.88M -0.32 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 44 0.00 45.40M -2.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 3,974,147,001.35% -193.3% -153.7% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 103,369,763.21% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility and Risk

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.39 beta. From a competition point of view, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Acceleron Pharma Inc. which has a 19.3 Current Ratio and a 19.3 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Tyme Technologies Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 32.28% and its average price target is $52.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares and 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 47.4%. Competitively, 0.6% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.