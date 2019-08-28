Reviewing Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL)’s and Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s results

As Technical & System Software companies, Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) and Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies Inc. 220 9.77 N/A 3.38 69.04 Autodesk Inc. 163 10.07 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates Tyler Technologies Inc. and Autodesk Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.5% Autodesk Inc. 0.00% 8.7% -0.5%

Volatility and Risk

Tyler Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 0.93 and it happens to be 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Autodesk Inc.’s 1.79 beta is the reason why it is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tyler Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Autodesk Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Tyler Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Autodesk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tyler Technologies Inc. and Autodesk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Autodesk Inc. 1 2 8 2.73

The average target price of Tyler Technologies Inc. is $267.5, with potential upside of 4.97%. Autodesk Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $176.46 average target price and a 31.30% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Autodesk Inc. is looking more favorable than Tyler Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.5% of Tyler Technologies Inc. shares and 97% of Autodesk Inc. shares. About 1% of Tyler Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Autodesk Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyler Technologies Inc. 4.3% 5.82% 3.29% 23.17% 4.1% 25.58% Autodesk Inc. -9.99% -7.75% -10.23% 6.97% 22.97% 21.43%

For the past year Tyler Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Autodesk Inc.

Summary

Tyler Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Autodesk Inc.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services. It also offers products to automate various city functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. In addition, the company provides integrated suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, as well as single county systems; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal properties; tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; public safety software solutions; and software applications that enhance and automate records and document management operations. Further, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; professional IT services, including software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, and product modifications; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions, as well as customer support services. Tyler Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment segments. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling. It also provides Inventor tool for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing. In addition, the company offers Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; BIM 360, a construction management software; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It licenses or sells its products to customers in the architecture, engineering, and construction; manufacturing; and digital media, consumer, and entertainment industries directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.