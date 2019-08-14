Reviewing Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL)’s and ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)’s results

This is a contrast between Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) and ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Technical & System Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies Inc. 216 9.63 N/A 3.38 69.04 ACI Worldwide Inc. 33 3.15 N/A 0.38 87.40

Table 1 demonstrates Tyler Technologies Inc. and ACI Worldwide Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ACI Worldwide Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Tyler Technologies Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Tyler Technologies Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tyler Technologies Inc. and ACI Worldwide Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.5% ACI Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.93 beta means Tyler Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 7.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Tyler Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. ACI Worldwide Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyler Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tyler Technologies Inc. and ACI Worldwide Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 ACI Worldwide Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -1.98% for Tyler Technologies Inc. with average price target of $246.25. Competitively the average price target of ACI Worldwide Inc. is $38, which is potential 31.81% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ACI Worldwide Inc. is looking more favorable than Tyler Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tyler Technologies Inc. and ACI Worldwide Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.5% and 0%. Tyler Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of ACI Worldwide Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyler Technologies Inc. 4.3% 5.82% 3.29% 23.17% 4.1% 25.58% ACI Worldwide Inc. -0.06% -3.34% -3.7% 16.81% 30.23% 21.29%

For the past year Tyler Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than ACI Worldwide Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Tyler Technologies Inc. beats ACI Worldwide Inc.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services. It also offers products to automate various city functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. In addition, the company provides integrated suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, as well as single county systems; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal properties; tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; public safety software solutions; and software applications that enhance and automate records and document management operations. Further, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; professional IT services, including software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, and product modifications; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions, as well as customer support services. Tyler Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Plano, Texas.

ACI Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, installs, and supports software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to financial institutions and intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution, which integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products enabling financial institutions to accept switch payment transactions; and UP Immediate Payments solution that integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products configured to connect to country-level real-time payment schemes and create differentiated products. It also provides UP Transaction Banking solutions, including Universal Online Banker, an online payments portal; Money Transfer System, a global payments engine. In addition, the company provides Postilion, a payments platform; PAY.ON Payments Gateway; and ReD Shield, a real-time fraud prevention solution. Further, it provides UP Payments Risk Management, a fraud prevention and detection solution; UP Bill Payment solutions, which enable direct billers to present bills and collect payments from consumers electronically through a single and integrated platform, which controls the entire bill payments operation. Additionally, the company offers bill presentment and payment collection services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, tax, and utility categories; and implementation, product support, technical, educational, facilities management, business and technical consultancy, and on-site support services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products and services under the ACI Worldwide and Universal Payments brand names. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. ACI Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.