Reviewing Two River Bancorp (TRCB)’s and Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)’s results

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) and Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Two River Bancorp
|15
|2.84
|N/A
|1.55
|9.16
|Union Bankshares Inc.
|40
|3.79
|N/A
|1.56
|21.25
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Union Bankshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Two River Bancorp. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Two River Bancorp’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Two River Bancorp
|0.00%
|9.7%
|1%
|Union Bankshares Inc.
|0.00%
|11%
|0.9%
Risk & Volatility
Two River Bancorp is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.38 beta. Union Bankshares Inc.’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.41 beta.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25% of Two River Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.1% of Union Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Two River Bancorp’s share owned by insiders are 10.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Union Bankshares Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Two River Bancorp
|1.21%
|-1.86%
|-5.77%
|-10.63%
|-23.21%
|-6.88%
|Union Bankshares Inc.
|-4.24%
|-11.3%
|-12.66%
|-29.5%
|-36.23%
|-30.49%
For the past year Two River Bancorp has stronger performance than Union Bankshares Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Union Bankshares Inc. beats Two River Bancorp.
