Reviewing Two River Bancorp (TRCB)’s and Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)’s results

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) and Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two River Bancorp 15 2.84 N/A 1.55 9.16 Union Bankshares Inc. 40 3.79 N/A 1.56 21.25

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Union Bankshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Two River Bancorp. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Two River Bancorp’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two River Bancorp 0.00% 9.7% 1% Union Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 11% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Two River Bancorp is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.38 beta. Union Bankshares Inc.’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.41 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25% of Two River Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.1% of Union Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Two River Bancorp’s share owned by insiders are 10.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Union Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Two River Bancorp 1.21% -1.86% -5.77% -10.63% -23.21% -6.88% Union Bankshares Inc. -4.24% -11.3% -12.66% -29.5% -36.23% -30.49%

For the past year Two River Bancorp has stronger performance than Union Bankshares Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Union Bankshares Inc. beats Two River Bancorp.