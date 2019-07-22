Reviewing Two River Bancorp (TRCB)’s and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY)’s results

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two River Bancorp 15 2.89 N/A 1.51 9.95 Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 15 6.62 N/A 0.85 17.78

In table 1 we can see Two River Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Two River Bancorp. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Two River Bancorp has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY), which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Two River Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two River Bancorp 0.00% 7.5% 0.8% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.00% 4.3% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Two River Bancorp has a beta of 0.38 and its 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Two River Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) are owned by institutional investors at 22.7% and 56.8% respectively. Insiders owned 10.3% of Two River Bancorp shares. Competitively, 1.8% are Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Two River Bancorp -2.12% -1.77% -8.15% -1.25% -11.88% -1.83% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.4% 6.18% 3.14% 12.24% -4.12% 11.66%

For the past year Two River Bancorp has -1.83% weaker performance while Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) has 11.66% stronger performance.

Summary

Two River Bancorp beats on 6 of the 9 factors Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY).

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and depositing funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 37 additional branch offices in New York and New Jersey; and a non-branch office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.