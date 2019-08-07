Reviewing Two River Bancorp (TRCB)’s and NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)’s results

This is a contrast between Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) and NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two River Bancorp 15 2.84 N/A 1.55 9.16 NBT Bancorp Inc. 37 3.76 N/A 2.56 15.12

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Two River Bancorp and NBT Bancorp Inc. NBT Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Two River Bancorp. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Two River Bancorp’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than NBT Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two River Bancorp 0.00% 9.7% 1% NBT Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.38 shows that Two River Bancorp is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NBT Bancorp Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25% of Two River Bancorp shares and 55.4% of NBT Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 10.4% of Two River Bancorp’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of NBT Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Two River Bancorp 1.21% -1.86% -5.77% -10.63% -23.21% -6.88% NBT Bancorp Inc. 1.87% 3.14% 2.14% 8.22% -4.59% 11.88%

For the past year Two River Bancorp had bearish trend while NBT Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NBT Bancorp Inc. beats on 10 of the 9 factors Two River Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans. The company also provides trust and investment services; financial planning services; life insurance services; retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services; telephone banking services; and a range of insurance products, including personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as enables customers to check balances, transfer funds, pay bills, view statements, apply for loans, and access various other product and service information online. As of January 23, 2017, it had 154 banking locations with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.