Reviewing Two River Bancorp (TRCB)’s and Its Competitors results

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25% of Two River Bancorp’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Two River Bancorp has 10.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Two River Bancorp and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two River Bancorp 0.00% 9.70% 1.00% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Two River Bancorp and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Two River Bancorp N/A 15 9.16 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Two River Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Two River Bancorp is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Two River Bancorp and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Two River Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

The potential upside of the peers is 98.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Two River Bancorp and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Two River Bancorp 1.21% -1.86% -5.77% -10.63% -23.21% -6.88% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Two River Bancorp had bearish trend while Two River Bancorp’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

Two River Bancorp has a beta of 0.38 and its 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Two River Bancorp’s peers have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Two River Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Two River Bancorp’s peers beat Two River Bancorp on 6 of the 5 factors.