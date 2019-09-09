Reviewing Two River Bancorp (TRCB)’s and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)’s results

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two River Bancorp 16 4.12 N/A 1.55 9.16 Amalgamated Bank 17 2.76 N/A 1.59 10.81

Demonstrates Two River Bancorp and Amalgamated Bank earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Amalgamated Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Two River Bancorp. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Two River Bancorp is currently more affordable than Amalgamated Bank, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two River Bancorp 0.00% 9.7% 1% Amalgamated Bank 0.00% 11.1% 1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25% of Two River Bancorp shares and 52.8% of Amalgamated Bank shares. 10.4% are Two River Bancorp’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.16% are Amalgamated Bank’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Two River Bancorp 1.21% -1.86% -5.77% -10.63% -23.21% -6.88% Amalgamated Bank -0.64% -2.83% 0.18% -9.25% 29.5% -12%

For the past year Two River Bancorp was less bearish than Amalgamated Bank.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Amalgamated Bank beats Two River Bancorp.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.